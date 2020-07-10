'I Can See Clearly Now' singer Johnny Nash, dead at 80

A Houston native, Nash rose to fame in the 70s with the famous #1 hit known around the world, and reportedly died of natural causes at home Tuesday.

An American pop and reggae artist, Johnny Nash was most known in the U.S. for his 1972 hit song "I Can See Clearly Now," which rose to #1 on the charts catapulting Nash to international fame.

The singer's son reveled that Nash died in his home Tuesday at the age of 80, reportedly from natural causes. No exact cause of death was released as of late Tuesday.

"He was a wonderful father and family man. He loved people and the world. He will be missed within his community. Family was his everything," said his son John Nash III.

Nash was born in Houston, Texas where he began making music at a young age and singing as a child at the Progressive New Hope Baptist Church.

Nash debuted while on a major label with the single, "A Teenager Sings the Blues," but it was "I Can See Clearly Now" which still outshined the other hits. As the song topped the charts in November of 1972, it stayed there for 4 weeks.