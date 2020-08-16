Josephine weakens, Kyle no longer a tropical storm

Josephine is still forecast to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Josephine weakened early Sunday and the system named Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone, forecasters said.

Both had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph (65 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisories.

Kyle was far off the East Coast of the continental U.S. — centered about 545 miles (880 kilometers) southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada. Josephine was located 190 miles (305 kilometers) northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Forecasters said Josephine could become a remnant low or dissipate by Monday. Kyle was expected to fizzle out by Monday night.

Josephine was still forecast to bring 1 to 3 inches (3 to 8 centimeters) of rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

It's been an active Atlantic hurricane season and forecasters predict several more named storms are on the way.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine and Kyle have set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet. Only Hanna and Isaias this year have developed into hurricanes.

Before Kyle, the earliest "K-named" storm was Katrina, which formed Aug. 24, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean earlier this month. Several others across multiple U.S. states were then killed when the storm made landfall in North Carolina and moved through the East Coast, leading to floods, tornadoes, fires, and widespread power outages.