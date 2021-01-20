x
Kamala Harris sworn in as 1st female vice president

The former U.S. senator from California is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency.

WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris has been sworn in as vice president, breaking historic gender and racial barriers in American politics.

Harris was sworn in as the nation's first female vice president. The former U.S. senator from California is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, and becomes the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

She was sworn in Wednesday by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the Supreme Court. 

Vice President Mike Pence, standing in for President Donald Trump, was sitting nearby as Lady Gaga sang the national anthem accompanied by the U.S. Marine Corps band.

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)