Kanye West says he no longer supports President Trump and had COVID-19

During a wide-ranging interview, Kanye West discussed breaking off his support of President Trump, Joe Biden and his experience with COVID-19.

The red MAGA hat is coming off. Rapper and sneaker mogul Kanye West has declared that he no longer supports President Donald Trump.

During an interview released on Wednesday by Forbes, West said, "I am taking the red hat off, with this interview."

Over the years, West has been criticized for supporting Trump. Now, he's changing course, claiming that he has lost confidence in the president. But he added he won't say much bad about him since the president, like himself, is "special."

The interview comes after West tweeted last week that he was running for president in 2020. However, he's already missed the deadlines to be on the ballot in six states including New York, Illinois and Texas. So, if he's serious he'd have to run as a write-in candidate.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," Kanye's tweet read. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION." Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted in response that West has his "full support."

The "Stronger" singer told Forbes he never voted in his life and said he's fine with taking votes away from Democratic nominee Joe Biden, even if it in turn would help Trump.

"I'm not saying Trump's in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please," West told Forbes. "You know? Obama's special. Trump's special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden's not special."

When he was asked about his political party, he said he would run as a Republican if Trump wasn't, or he'd run as an Independent. West added that he is running under a new banner, the Birthday Party.

Forbes said the interview with West took place Tuesday over "the course of four rambling hours of interviews."

During the interview, West also said that he tested positive for the coronavirus in late February and had "chills" and was "shaking in the bed."

When he was asked about his opinions on vaccines, West said he was extremely cautious and claimed "they want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven."