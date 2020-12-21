Kevin Greene, 3rd on all-time NFL sacks list, dead at 58

Kevin Greene, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, recorded double-digit sacks in 10 of his 15 NFL seasons.

Kevin Greene, a Pro Football Hall of Famer whose greatness as a linebacker gradually emerged over his 15-year career, died Monday. He was 58.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene. I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense," said Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker in a statement. "He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man."

The cause of death was not announced.

Greene was a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1985, where he would spend the first eight seasons of his career. After getting zero sacks and just 15 tackles as a rookie, he recorded 13.5 sacks combined over the next two seasons. He then eclipsed that with 16.5 sacks in 1988 and again in 1989.

He went to Pittsburgh where he led the league in sacks with 14 in 1994 then picked up 14.5 sacks with Carolina in 1996 and 15 sacks in 1998.

He retired with 160 sacks, third on the all-time list behind Bruce Smith and Reggie White. He had double-digit sacks in 10 of his 15 seasons. Greene was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.