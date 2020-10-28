Kim Kardashian West criticized for 40th birthday private island celebration

Despite saying all took the proper coronavirus pandemic precautions, Kardashian's birthday bash was seen by some as bad timing and tone deaf.

Kim Kardashian West shared photos of her private island birthday bash Tuesday as the reality television show star and business mogul turns 40.

Kardashian wrote on Twitter acknowledging that she was "privileged" to be able to vacation like this during a pandemic. And though Kardashian wrote that she knows this is “so far out of reach” for most, many criticized the flaunting of wealth and audacity of the trip's appearance. Photos of the getaway were also posted on Kardashian's Instagram page.

70s rock legend Peter Frampton replied to Kardashian’s Twitter post on Tuesday writing, “Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear?” Frampton went on to write, “People are going to food banks not private islands.”

Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 27, 2020

Kardashian reportedly had been previously planning the birthday trip which was speculated to be somewhere in the Caribbean, Page Six reported. But as of Tuesday it was unclear where the the reality star and her guests ended up.

Kardashian said everyone involved took necessary precautions to prepare writing, "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

But the reception on Twitter continued to be negative from many with one user writing, "Good for you. I lost four months of pay, still tied up with unemployment and have seen a significant drop in future earnings. I’m helping my daughters with childcare and virtual school for my granddaughter. Still haven’t gotten my 2019 tax return. Glad you had fun."

Kim Kardashian's husband, rapper Kanye West, did not appear to be in any of the photographs and possibly did not go on the trip according to reports.