Days before death, Lisa Marie Presley praised 'Elvis' movie at Golden Globes

Two days before her death, Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globes and at one point crashed an interview with "Elvis" star Austin Butler.

WASHINGTON — During her final public appearance before her sudden death, Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, attended the Golden Globes and praised all the work that went into the movie "Elvis."

In a red carpet interview with Extra, Lisa Marie Presley recounted how she was "mind blown" by Austin Butler's performance playing her father.

"I actually had to take like five days to process it, because it was so spot on and authentic," Lisa Marie stated.

At one point during Tuesday's red carpet festivities at The Beverly Hills Hilton, Lisa Marie crashed an interview Butler was doing with "Entertainment Tonight."

"What did I photobomb you?" Lisa Marie asked as she joined the interview. "I'm here to support Austin and Baz [Luhrmann] and the film and I'm so excited, and I hope he wins," she added.

A few hours later, Butler did win the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama film.

During his acceptance speech, he thanked the Presley family for opening their hearts, home and memories to him.

"Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever," Butler said as the cameras focused in on the Presley family.

Two days after the Golden Globes, Lisa Marie died after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was rushed to the hospital by paramedics after a medical episode at her home.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”