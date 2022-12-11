x
300 skiing Santas hit the slopes for charity

Hundreds of Santa lookalikes — plus one Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree — dashed through the snow to spread some seasonal cheer.
Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Newry, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

NEWRY, Maine — A bunch of Santa lookalikes took to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer on Sunday.

More than 300 jolly ol’ elves — all dressed in red — dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine. A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.

It wasn't exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow. The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition.

Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising $7,500 this year for a local charity.

Skiing Santas hit the slopes for charity

Some of the 300 skiers registered for the annual charity ski run descend the slopes at the Sunday River Ski Resort, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Newry, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

