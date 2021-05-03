Man who wore horns in riot loses 3rd bid for jail release

Jacob Chansley, who calls himself the QAnon Shaman, has been jailed since his arrest nearly six months ago.

A Phoenix man who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns has lost his third bid to be released from jail.

A federal judge in Washington concluded Tuesday that Jacob Chansley hadn’t presented new information that had a “material bearing” on whether any condition of release from jail would assure he doesn’t flee from authorities.

Chansley, who calls himself the QAnon Shaman, has been jailed since his arrest nearly six months ago.

