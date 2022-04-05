Marnie Schulenburg, 'As the World Turns' and 'One Life to Live' actress, dies at 37

In her last Instagram post on Mother's Day, Schulenburg shared how she had been released from the hospital just in time to celebrate with her 2-year-old daughter.

WASHINGTON — Marnie Schulenburg, who appeared in the soap operas "As the World Turns" and the "One Life to Live" reboot, died Tuesday due to metastatic breast cancer, a representative for the actress confirmed to multiple media outlets.

Her husband Zack Robidas, an actor who has appeared in "Succession" and "Sorry for Your Loss," also confirmed her death in a Facebook post. According to Variety, Robidas thanked fans and asked everyone not to say that his late wife "lost her battle to cancer. It's simply not true."

“She is incredible," Robidas wrote. "We chose to attack her diagnosis with blind optimism. We only talked about the future and continued moving forward. I don’t know if this was right but it’s all we knew how to do.”

Schulenburg received a daytime Emmy award nomination for playing Alison Stewart on "As the World Turns." She also made appearances on several other shows including "Blue Bloods," "Elementary" and "The Good Fight."

Schulenburg was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. Earlier this month, she shared on Instagram that she was returning home for Mother's Day after being released from the hospital. She described how she had to be sent home at the time with an oxygen machine.

"It’s not my ideal to be a 38 year old Mom who needs an oxygen tank to survive right now. I want to be strong and beautiful for her. I want to show her how to move throughout this world with compassion, strength, vivacity, humor and joy like my Mother showed me," Schulenburg described. "I know that me being here for her is the best gift I can give her but right now it feels like settling since she’s getting a half-life version of myself."