McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal buckets are back

The Boo Buckets are back.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in six years, the McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal pails returned to restaurants on Tuesday.

The meals are served in what fans call a Boo Bucket, which first debuted in 1986 but had vanished over the past several years.

There are three varieties of pails which feature different quirky, wicked characters: McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin. The buckets, which can double as a kid's trick-or-treat pail, will be available at participating McDonald's from Oct. 18 to Oct. 31, while supplies last.

The Halloween pails also come with skeleton stickers so fans can dress up their pail with spooky designs, McDonald's said in a statement.

McDonald's isn't the only fast food chain trying to get customers in the spirit of spooky season. Burger King has added a Ghost Pepper Whopper to its menu for a limited time. The burger includes spicy queso, crispy jalapeños, bacon, ghost pepper chees and a toasted orange and black sesame seed bun. And Chipotle is bringing back its Halloween "Boorito" offer for the first time in-stores since 2019, offering customers $6 entrees if they show up in costume after 3 p.m. local time on Oct. 31 .

McDonald's also recently revealed their adult Happy Meals, which sold out quickly at a number of locations.