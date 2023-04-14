Mega Millions: Winning ticket scores $476M jackpot

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is the 13th largest prize in the lottery game's history.

WASHINGTON — One lucky winner has put an end to the latest Mega Millions jackpot run.

A ticket in New York matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the $476 million jackpot.

It is the 13th largest prize in the lottery game's history.

The winning numbers for Friday's $476 million prize were 23, 27, 41, 48, 51 and Mega Ball 22.

Two players in Illinois and Massachusetts will take home $1 million after correctly matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball.

The buildup to the nearly half-billion-dollar prize comes after a historic set of jackpot lottery wins earlier this year.

In January, the Mega Millions jackpot was won a total of four times, including a whopping $1.34 billion prize won in Maine. The month set a record for the lottery game, which had never seen four wins in a single month. Since the last January jackpot win on Jan. 31, there have been 13.2 million winning tickets — just no jackpot winners.

Tuesday's drawing resets to a $20 million jackpot.

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would have been around $170 million.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

$1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

$699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)