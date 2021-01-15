Which members of Congress have tested positive for coronavirus while in office

More than half of all the confirmed COVID-19 infections involving members of Congress have come after the presidential election.

At least 64 members of Congress have tested positive for coronavirus while serving in office since the pandemic began, according to an analysis of public statements by lawmakers and news reports.

Between the two parties, 45 Republicans have contracted the virus and tested positive, compared to 19 Democrats in Congress. The Florida congressional delegation has the most members who have had the virus at six. Followed by Georgia and California, which have had five and four members test positive, respectively, as of Jan. 15.

Five members of Congress didn't receive a positive result, but instead announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, which develop after contracting the virus.

Over half of all the infections in Congress have come after the 2020 U.S. election.

At least three members tested positive after dozens of lawmakers were huddled in a secure location as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed and ransacked the U.S. Capitol. Later, the Capitol’s attending physician told all House members they might have been exposed to someone in the room who had COVID-19.

Below is a list of all members of congress who have tested positive, and when they announced their results.

Jan. 11, 2021 - Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ)

December 2020 - Rep. Davin Nunes (R-CA)

November 2020 - Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)*

August 2020 - Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-4)*

July 28, 2020 - Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX)

July 2020 - Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN)*

July 14, 2020 - Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA)

June 15, 2020 - Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC)

May 2020 - Sen. Robert P. Casey, Jr. (D-PA)*

May 2020 - Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)*

April 9, 2020 - Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL)

March 30, 2020 - Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez (D-NY)

March 27, 2020 - Sen. Mike Kelly (R-PA)

March 27, 2020 - Sen. Joe Cunningham (D-SC)

March 22, 2020 - Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

March 18, 2020 - Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT)