x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

nation-world

Michael Avenatti convicted of trying to extort Nike

Avenatti gained worldwide attention for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal disputes with President Donald Trump.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 23, 2019, file photo, California attorney Michael Avenatti walks from a courthouse in New York, after facing charges. Avenatti, a lawyer who gained fame by representing a porn star in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, has been convicted Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, of trying to extort the apparel company Nike. The charges carry a combined potential penalty of 42 years in prison. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

Michael Avenatti was found guilty on all counts in his Nike extortion trial. 

The verdict against Avenatti was returned Friday by a federal jury in Manhattan. It followed a three-week trial in which prosecutors claimed Avenatti made threats to use his media access to hurt Nike's reputation and stock price unless the apparel company paid him up to $25 million.

Avenatti did not testify, but his lawyers said he was following the wishes of an amateur youth basketball league director who wanted him to force Nike to fire corrupt executives and fix its culture.  

Avenatti gained worldwide attention for representing porn star Stromy Daniels in her legal disputes with President Donald Trump.