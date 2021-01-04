Microsoft Azure outage affects XBox Live and more across US

Users were also reporting problems with Microsoft Teams and games such as Minecraft.

A large-scale outage of the Microsoft Azure cloud computing service was affecting users across the country and other Microsoft applications such as XBox Live and Microsoft Teams Thursday.

The outage tracking website Downdetector.com reported problems started around 5:30 p.m. ET. Within minutes, thousands of people reported issues with Azure.

Users were, concurrently, reporting issues with other applications including the games Minecraft and Rainbox Six Siege.

User reports indicate Microsoft Azure is having problems since 5:33 PM EDT. https://t.co/amKHwUfZzM RT if you're also having problems #Azuredown — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 1, 2021