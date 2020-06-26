Microsoft permanently closing all its retail stores

NEW YORK — Microsoft said Friday it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world.
Like other retailers, the software and computing giant had to temporarily close all of its stores in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to its website, Microsoft has 72 stores in the U.S. and several others abroad where they showcase and sell laptops and other hardware. Friday’s announcement reflects what the company calls a “strategic change” for its retail business as sales increasingly shift online.
Microsoft opened its first physical store in Scottsdale, Arizona, in Oct. 2009.
Microsoft said it would “reimagine” the physical spaces at its four high-profile Microsoft Experience Centers in New York City, London, Sydney, Australia and at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington.
Microsoft said the closures would result in a pretax charge of about $450 million, or 5 cents per share, taken in the current quarter ending June 30. The company didn’t say if the move would result in layoffs.
Full list of Microsoft store locations
Arizona
- Chandler,Chandler Fashion Center
- Scottsdale,Scottsdale Fashion Square
California
- Canoga Park,Westfield Topanga
- Cerritos,Los Cerritos Center
- Corte Madera,The Village at Corte Madera
- Costa Mesa,South Coast Plaza
- Los Angeles,Westfield Century City
- Mission Viejo,The Shops at Mission Viejo
- Palo Alto,Stanford Shopping Center
- San Diego,Fashion Valley
- San Francisco,Westfield San Francisco Centre
- Santa Clara,Westfield Valley Fair
Colorado
- Lone Tree,Park Meadows Mall
Connecticut
- Danbury,Danbury Fair Mall
- Farmington,Westfarms
Delaware
- Newark,Christiana Mall
Florida
- Aventura,Aventura Mall
- Boca Raton,Town Center at Boca Raton
- Jacksonville,St. Johns Town Center
- Miami,Dadeland Mall
- Orlando,Mall at Millenia
- Orlando,The Florida Mall
- Sarasota,The Mall at University Town Center
- Tampa,International Plaza and Bay Street
Georgia
- Atlanta,Lenox Square Mall
- Atlanta,Perimeter Mall
Hawaii
- Honolulu,Ala Moana Center
Illinois
- Oak Brook,Oakbrook Center
- Schaumburg,Woodfield Mall
Indiana
- Indianapolis,The Fashion Mall at Keystone
Kansas
- Overland Park,Oak Park Mall
Louisiana
- Metairie,Lakeside Shopping Center
Maryland
- Bethesda,Westfield Montgomery
Massachusetts
- Boston,Prudential Center
- Burlington,Burlington Mall
- Natick,Natick Mall
Michigan
Minnesota
- Bloomington, Mall of America
Missouri
- Richmond Heights,Saint Louis Galleria
Nevada
- Las Vegas,Fashion Show
New Hampshire
New Jersey
- Bridgewater,Bridgewater Commons
- Freehold,Freehold Raceway Mall
- Paramus,Westfield Garden State Plaza
New York
- Buffalo,Walden Galleria
- Garden City,Roosevelt Field
- Huntington Station,Walt Whitman Shops
- New York,Fifth Avenue
- Syracuse,Destiny USA
- White Plains,The Westchester
North Carolina
- Charlotte,SouthPark
- Durham,The Streets at Southpoint
Ohio
- Beachwood,Beachwood Place
- Cincinnati,Kenwood Towne Centre
- Columbus,Easton Town Center
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma City,Penn Square Mall
- Tulsa,Woodland Hills Mall
Oregon
- Portland,Pioneer Place
Pennsylvania
- King of Prussia, King of Prussia Mall
Tennessee
- Nashville,Mall at Green Hills
Texas
- Austin,The Domain
- Dallas,NorthPark Center
- Friendswood,Baybrook Mall
- Frisco,Stonebriar Centre
- Houston,The Galleria
- San Antonio,The Shops at La Cantera
- The Woodlands,The Woodlands Mall
Utah
- Salt Lake City,City Creek Center
Virginia
- Arlington,The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City
- Tysons Corner,Tysons Corner Center
Washington
- Bellevue,Bellevue Square Mall
- Seattle,University Village