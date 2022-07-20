Microsoft Teams back online after major outage Wednesday

WASHINGTON — Microsoft's collaboration platform Teams suffered a major outage Wednesday night, although by Thursday morning the outage seems to have been resolved.
The website DownDetector.com, which reports outages submitted by users, indicated a large spike in Teams complaints starting at around 9:20 p.m. By 10:05 p.m., there were over 4,500 reports submitted.
Microsoft Teams is platform that allows users to chat, have meetings and share attachments.
As of midnight, the problems seemed to be alleviated for some users. In a tweet, Microsoft confirmed that most services had been fixed.
"We’ve taken action to reroute a portion of traffic to provide some relief within the environment. We anticipate that some users may be able to access the affected features shortly," the company said on it's website.
Thousands of users were having issues with sending and receiving messages. Teams was displaying error messages saying “We ran into a problem. Reconnecting…,” according to Microsoft's status website.
A twitter account for Microsoft updates confirmed the outage on Wednesday and said the company was investigating the issues. According to Down Detector's website, 64% of the complaints were server connection issues.
"We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718," the company tweeted on Wednesday.
The 11 p.m. update from Microsoft's twitter account said the cause was a recent deployment containing "a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact."
Last week, two social media giants experienced global outages, causing trouble for thousands of users. Twitter users across the world reported disruptions in service Thursday morning. As the afternoon rolled in, Instagram was crashing for some users as well.