Milwaukee police respond to 'critical incident' at MolsonCoors

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the MolsonCoors complex amid reports of a possible shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a MolsonCoors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings. MolsonCoors public relations confirmed to WISN that there was an incident.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.” TMJ-TV reported that facilities in the are including the MolsonCoors campus and a nearby school were on lockdown as police continued their investigation.