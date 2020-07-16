Minimum wage workers can't afford 2-bedroom rent in any state in US, report shows

In Hawaii, you'd have to work 153 hours a week to afford it, and that would leave you just 15 hours for sleep and everything else.

People who work full-time minimum wage jobs cannot afford a fair market two-bedroom rental home in any state in the U.S., according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition's "Out of Reach" report. In only 5% of U.S. counties can someone even afford a one-bedroom rental.

The coalition said that to afford a housing wage, hourly full-time workers must spend no more than 30% of their income on a fair market rental as defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The report takes into account that some states pay more than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

The report found the average minimum wage worker in the U.S. would need to work nearly 97 hours per week to afford a two-bedroom rental home. That's more than two full-time jobs. The coalition said that if you assume someone sleeps eight hours a day, that leaves 2.5 hours a day for everything else including commuting, cooking, cleaning, self-care and caring for a family.

It would take 79 hours per work to afford a one-bedroom rental home at fair market rent, the report found.

"Doing so is an impossibility for a single parent who needs a larger-than-one-bedroom apartment," the report reads. "Even for a one-bedroom rental, it is unreasonable to expect individuals to work 79 hours per week to afford their housing. For people who can work, one full-time job should be enough."

Arkansas is the state with the lowest hourly wage needed ($14.19 per hour) to afford fair market rent for a two-bedroom rental without paying more than 30% of their income. But at its current minimum wage of $10 per hour, a worker would need to put in 57 hours per week.

Hawaii has highest housing wage at $38.76. But a minimum wage employee making $10.10 per hour there would need to work 153 hours a week for a two-bedroom rental. That leaves 15 hours for the rest of the week for sleep and everything else.