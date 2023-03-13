Missing 13-year-old girl from Dallas found locked in shed 1,000 miles away, officials say

Deputies said the teen met her alleged abductor - Jorge Comacho - online and then in person.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Investigators said a missing 13-year-old girl from the Dallas area was found Friday, more than 1,000 miles away, locked in a shed in Davidson County, North Carolina.

Dallas police confirmed to WFAA that the teen was located in Lexington, N.C., which is about an hour north of Charlotte.

North Carolina authorities on Monday said the teen met her alleged abductor - Jorge Comacho - online and then in person.

"They discovered that the juvenile had been communicating with an adult male through social media chat platforms. The content of the chat was consistent with grooming and enticement, and he enticed her to leave the home where he picked her up in the (Dallas) area," Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said at a news conference.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office worked with the FBI to track down where the teen and suspect were. Investigators said they got a tip about where Comacho was and conducted a traffic stop.

Simmons said they found the girl locked in an outbuilding on Comacho's property along Linwood Southmont Road.

The girl was rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment. She is now back home with family, officials said.

Comacho faces several charges, including rape and indecent liberties with a child, officials said. He's in jail on more than $1 million bond.

His first court appearance was set for Monday at 2 p.m.

Dallas police said the investigation in the case was ongoing. They deferred questions to to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI in Dallas.

More information about the case was not immediately available.