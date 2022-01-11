Twitter owner Elon Musk says verified accounts to cost $8 per month

Twitter has historically used the blue check mark to verify higher-profile accounts, including Musk’s, so that other users know it’s really them.

WASHINGTON — Elon Musk is adamant about changing the process surrounding Twitter's iconic blue check mark.

The world's richest man and owner of the social media platform tweeted on Tuesday that users would have to pay $8 a month if they wanted to keep the verification check mark in the future.

Musk's announcement incorporates verified accounts into Twitter Blue, the social media platform's premium subscription service. The fee before Musk's takeover was $4.99 and included the ability to edit tweets and post long videos.

Twitter has historically used the blue check mark to verify higher-profile accounts, including Musk’s, so that other users know it’s really them. It currently doesn't cost anything.

The billionaire said in his tweet that Twitter Blue users would get "priority in replies," "ability to post long video and audio," "half as many ads" and "paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us."

The billionaire initially proposed the idea of a $20 monthly fee for Twitter's verification, which was met with disdain from some prolific tweeters, including horror author Stephen King.

Musk criticized the current verification process as a "lords & peasants system," which he decried as "bull****."

"Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," he added.

Since taking over less than a week ago, Twitter's new owner fired the company's board of directors and made himself the board's sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk later said on Twitter that the new board setup is “temporary,” but he didn't provide any details.

Critics have derided Twitter's blue check mark, often granted to celebrities, politicians, business leaders and journalists, as an elite status symbol.

But Twitter also uses the blue check mark to verify activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe, as an extra tool to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people.

Musk's changeup aims to tackle what he believes is the biggest problem on the platform: bots and spam accounts. However, doing so could make disinformation networks, which often use these bots, even more likely to spread.

It remains unclear which of Musk's proposals he will prioritize after making several pronouncements about how to fix Twitter since early this year.