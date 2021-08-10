Video shows man trying to run into Bronx woman's apartment as she slams the door; NYPD offering reward for information on suspect

The video shows the woman managing to shut and lock the door just as the man sprints down the hallway and reaches her door.

BRONX, N.Y. — The New York Police Department released a terrifying video of a man trying to run into a woman's Bronx apartment in an alleged attempted burglary.

The department is offering a $3,500 reward for information on the individual.

In the video, a man is seen running down the hall just as the woman who lives in the apartment slam the door shut. The incident took place around 2 a.m.

The video posted to Facebook shows the man try the door handle after the woman shuts the door, and then presses a buzzer before eventually walking away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York Police Department Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or message them on their Facebook page.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.