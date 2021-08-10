x
Video shows man trying to run into Bronx woman's apartment as she slams the door; NYPD offering reward for information on suspect

The video shows the woman managing to shut and lock the door just as the man sprints down the hallway and reaches her door.

BRONX, N.Y. — The New York Police Department released a terrifying video of a man trying to run into a woman's Bronx apartment in an alleged attempted burglary. 

The department is offering a $3,500 reward for information on the individual.

In the video, a man is seen running down the hall just as the woman who lives in the apartment slam the door shut. The incident took place around 2 a.m. 

The video posted to Facebook shows the man try the door handle after the woman shuts the door, and then presses a buzzer before eventually walking away. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York Police Department Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or message them on their Facebook page.

Credit: New York Police Department
NYPD are looking for this man who they say tried getting into a woman's apartment in an attempted burglary. He's seen running down the hall just as she slams the door.

