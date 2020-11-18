New York City will close all public schools as coronavirus cases rise again

Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the news on Wednesday.

NEW YORK — New York City's public school system will close this week in an effort to stop the renewed spread of the coronavirus.

It’s a painful about-face for one of the first big U.S. school systems to bring students back to classrooms this fall. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and School Chancellor Richard A. Carranza announced Wednesday that school buildings will close Thursday.

The city had said since summer that school buildings would close if 3 percent of all the coronavirus tests performed citywide over a seven-day period came back positive. The mayor tweeted that the city has now hit that mark.

According to The New York Times, Chancellor Carranza emailed school principals to deliver the news. The city's public schools have been open for in-person learning for a little less than eight weeks.

New York City has the largest school district in the United States.

CNBC reports the schools will transition to remote learning.

In a tweet, Mayor de Blasio said the city must fight back the next wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out an abundance of caution.



We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 18, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

