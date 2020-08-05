NFL Thursday Night Football 2020 schedule

The NFL has released its 2020 schedule. Here is a look at its slate of Thursday night games. Keep in mind that because of the coronavirus pandemic, this schedule could change.
Unless otherwise noted, all games on Thursday kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET are simulcast on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Video.
Week 1, Sept. 10 (NBC): Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 2, Sept. 17 (NFL Network): Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 3, Sept. 24 (NFL Network): Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 4, Oct. 1 (NFL Network): Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets
Week 5, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears
Week 6, Oct. 15: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 7, Oct. 22: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 8, Oct 29: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 9, Nov. 5: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 10, Nov. 12: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 11, Nov. 19: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 12, Nov. 26 (NBC): Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13, Dec. 3: Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 14, Dec. 10: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 15, Dec. 17: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
In Week 16, the Thursday Night game is moved to Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas. It's the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.
For Thanksgiving Day, the Houston Texans will visit the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS and the Washington Redskins visit the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.