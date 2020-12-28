AP source: NFL fines Ravens $250,000 for COVID-19 violations

In Baltimore's outbreak, 23 players wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected.

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens were fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment told The Associated Press on Monday.

The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens' Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discipline has not been announced.

In Baltimore's outbreak, 23 players wound up on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected. The game with the archrival Steelers eventually was played the following Wednesday, and the Ravens' matchup with Dallas was moved to Dec. 8 in a rare Tuesday game.

Four other teams this year have been fined for multiple protocol violations. The Las Vegas Raiders lost a sixth-round selection in 2021 and were fined $500,000, while the New Orleans Saints were stripped of a seventh-rounder and fined $500,000.

New England and Tennessee previously were fined $350,000 but did not have a draft choice taken away.