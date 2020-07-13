NFL stars join Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez's bid to buy the Mets

Several current and former pro athletes have joined Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's bid to purchase the Mets.

Several NFL and NBA have joined Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's bid to buy the New York Mets baseball team.

According to ESPN, the NFL investors include Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, three-time Pro Bowl selection DeMarco Murray and former Cleveland Brown Joe Thomas.

On the NBA side, the A-Rod and J-Lo group reportedly includes Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee.

The group has already submitted an initial bid of $1.7 billion, though the New York Post reported that hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has the top bid of $2 billion so far. Cohen had initially agreed to a tentative deal to buy the team last winter for $2.6 billion, but the deal fell apart earlier this year, according to Forbes.

Lopez and Rodriguez told ESPN that they "couldn't be more excited to have such high-quality individuals as part of our group."

The power couple have reportedly put $300 million of their own money toward their group's bid for the team.