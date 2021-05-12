NFL Thursday Night Football 2021 schedule

Here are the Thursday primetime, Thanksgiving Day and Saturday NFL matchups for the 2021 season.

The NFL has released its 2021 schedule. Here is a look at its slate of Thursday night games. Keep in mind that because of the coronavirus pandemic, this schedule could change.

Unless otherwise noted, all games on Thursday kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET are simulcast on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Video.

Week 1, Sept. 9 (NBC): Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2, Sept. 16 (NFL Network): New York Giants at Washington Football Team

Week 3, Sept. 23 (NFL Network): Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

Week 4, Sept. 30: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5, Oct. 7: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Week 6, Oct. 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7, Oct. 21: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns

Week 8, Oct 28: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

Week 9, Nov. 4: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

Week 10, Nov. 11: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Week 11, Nov. 18: New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

Week 12, Nov. 25 (NBC): Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

Week 13, Dec. 2: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

Week 14, Dec. 9: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

Week 15, Dec. 16: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 16, Dec. 23 (NFL Network): San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

There are no Week 17 or Week 18 Thursday night games.

For Thanksgiving Day, the Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions at 9:30 a.m. EST on FOX, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders at the Dallas Cowboys at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.