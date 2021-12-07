Nick Cannon mourns death of 5-month-old son from brain cancer

Cannon broke the news of his son's death Tuesday while taping his morning talk show.

NEW YORK — Nick Cannon is mourning the loss of his five-month-old son, who died of brain cancer, the TV host announced Tuesday on his morning talk show.

Cannon, 41, and Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Scott Cannon into the world in June. He was Cannon's seventh child.

"He was just the most loving," Cannon told his live audience during a monologue tribute to his son. "He was always smiling, always having the most beautiful spirit."

Cannon is expected to take some time off from his daily talk show, according to ET. According to the entertainment site, he was scheduled to tape two shows, including a live show, on Monday but canceled unexpectedly.

When Zen was about two months old, Cannon said he began noticing a cough and took him in for tests, afraid that the infant had fluid in his lungs.

Instead, the doctors found a malignant tumor.

The youngest Cannon child was battling Hydrocephalus, which the Mayo Clinic defines as a buildup of fluid in deep cavities in the brain. The condition, which causes pressure as cerebrospinal fluid builds up, can lead to brain tissue damage and brain function problems.

It is especially common among infants and adults over 60.

Zen underwent brain surgery to put a shunt into his skull, which doctors hoped would drain excess fluid out of his head.

"We were faithful, and hopeful for that time," Cannon said while fighting back tears.

But the tumor began to spread, and the Cannon family began saying goodbye to their newest member.

Over the weekend, Cannon flew back to California to be with his family and held Zen for the last time.

"I wanted to make sure I allowed the sun to rise and hold my son," Cannon said. "It was a beautiful setting."

Instead of flying back to New York Sunday night to prepare for Monday's show, Cannon said he turned the car around to spend just a bit more time with Zen.