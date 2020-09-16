No snow days for NYC schools this year

Officials also noted that the November 3 Election Day will be a fully remote learning day for all students.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — "Snow days" could be a thing of the past for students across the country amid changes caused for COVID-19.

At least for this year, New York City students won't be having any, according to officials.

The City's Department of Education announced this week 'important differences' to the 2020-21 academic calendar.

According to a message home to families, all students and families should plan on participating in remote learning on “snow days.”

The same activity should be anticipated on days in which school buildings are closed due to an emergency.

Officials also noted that the November 3 Election Day will be a fully remote instructional day for all students.

This will be the first year that students in New York City attend school or participate in learning on Election Day.

With changes to the academic year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, school districts across the country are working to ensure they meet the required number of days of instruction.