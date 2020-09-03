North Korea fires weapons after threatening 'momentous' action

Seoul’s military said the projectiles landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired three short-range projectiles Monday after it threatened to take “momentous” action to protest condemnation of earlier live-fire exercises.

Japan said the firings were of suspected ballistic missiles and North Korea's actions were a “serious threat to the peace and safety of Japan.”

The recent military exercises were North Korea's first weapons tests since late November.