Shake Shack 'horrified' NYC officers' drinks may have had bleach

NEW YORK — Three New York City police officers received treatment after drinking Shake Shack milkshakes that may have been contaminated with a disinfectant.

The officers had been assigned to work at a protest Monday evening in Manhattan when they stopped at the restaurant for a meal, The New York Patrolman’s Benevolent Association said in a statement. The officers determined “a toxic substance, believed to be bleach,” was added to their beverages, the statement said.

The officers weren't seriously harmed, The Detectives' Endowment Association stated. The police department said it was unclear whether the officers were targeted.

"When New York City police officers cannot even take a meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level," the union's statement said. "We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment."

Shake Shack tweeted that it was “horrified” by reports of the alleged contamination. The restaurant chain said it was working with the police in the investigation.

Officers across the U.S. and world have been called to watch over protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

A video that created worldwide unrest shows George Floyd, who is black, on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back while Officer Derek Chauvin presses him to the pavement with his knee on Floyd's neck. The video shows Chauvin, who is white, holding Floyd down for minutes as Floyd complains he can't breathe.