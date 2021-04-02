After a pandemic hiatus, Peeps are back for Easter

The makers of the polarizing, yet famous, marshmallow treat, announced the news Wednesday after a 9-month break making the treat.

Just Born Quality Confections said the "number one non-chocolate Easter candy" will be back on shelves in time for the holiday which made them famous, after nearly 70 years in Easter baskets.

Back in September of 2020 the confection company had to halt production of seasonal shapes and packaging typically available for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day. The company cited safety measures and limited production abilities in their plant due to COVID-19.

And before that, in March of 2020, the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company said its production facilities there and in Philadelphia had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Just Born had already produced and shipped their Easter supply of the signature marshmallow confection to retailers.

The candy was out, but a short supply was feared last Easter.

But, for Easter 2021, production is expected to be back in full force.