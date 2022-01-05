13 people found dead after house fire in Philadelphia

Multiple children reportedly lived in the converted rowhome that contained two apartments.

PHILADELPHIA — Thirteen people were found dead after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a home in Philadelphia, according to local media outlets.

CBS Philly reports firefighters were dispatched just after 6:30 a.m. to a converted three-story rowhouse that contained two apartments in the Fairmount neighborhood. They found flames shooting out of the second-floor windows, according to the Associated Press.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later.

Television station WPVI says at least two more people were injured, beyond the 13 confirmed dead.

“You just pray for all involved,” Police Spokesperson Eric McLaurin told the New York Times. “It’s a bad situation.”

While the ages of the people killed have not yet been released, neighbors told the ABC station that several kids lived in the rowhouse.

There were four smoke detectors in the home, but firefighters say none of them were working at the time.