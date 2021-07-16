Pilot killed in Vermont hot air balloon accident

Police said the pilot became entangled in equipment and then fell from the balloon

BRADFORD, Vermont — One person is dead after he fell from a hot air balloon in Vermont yesterday.

In the late afternoon, the balloon took off from Post Mills Airport with four passengers and a pilot.

Sometime later, the balloon began to descend and briefly touched down in a field, according to police. When that happened, the basket tipped and one of the passengers fell out.

While this happened, the pilot reportedly became entangled in the gear affixed to the balloon as it re-ascended. Police said that the pilot ended up stuck underneath the basket and eventually fell to the ground.

The pilot landed in a field and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the pilot at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) along with the Vermont and New Hampshire transportation agencies will be investigating what happened.

