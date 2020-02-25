Matthew Dmitri Richardson, 19, faces federal charges after police said he tried to blow up an active-duty service member's Land Rover Monday morning.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man tried to blow up an SUV at the Pentagon on Monday morning and was stopped by an officer, officials said.

According to court documents, Matthew Dmitri Richardson, 19, faces federal charges after Pentagon police said he tried to blow up an active-duty service member's Land Rover at about 10:55 a.m. Monday.

Police said Richardson was discovered in the Pentagon North Parking lot Monday morning by a Pentagon Police Officer on patrol. The officer, according to officials, observed Richardson standing next to a vehicle striking a cigarette lighter to a piece of fabric that was inserted into the vehicle’s gas tank.

After the officer approached Richardson, police said he allegedly told the officer he was going to "blow this vehicle up" and "himself." When the officer attempted to detain Richardson, police said Richardson pulled away and ran across the parking lot towards Virginia State Route 110 and onto Virginia State Route 27.

A review of surveillance camera footage showed that Richardson jumped over a fence into Arlington National Cemetery. Police said Richardson was later found by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Emergency Response Team near Arlington House.

According to court documents, after a search of Richardson, officers allegedly discovered a cigarette lighter, gloves, and court documents related to his arrest on or about Feb. 22 for two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer in Arlington County.

Court documents show that the owner of the vehicle is an active-duty service member and does not know Richardson.

Police said that Richardson was arrested Monday and is charged with maliciously attempting to damage and destroy by means of fire, a vehicle used in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce.

If convicted, officials said he faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.