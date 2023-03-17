Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta’s Paradise' rapper Coolio

The rapper would never again have a song nearly as big as “Gangsta’s Paradise,” but had subsequent hits throughout the 90s.

NEW YORK — The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.

“Long Live Coolio” will be the first posthumous album release from the “Gangsta’s Paradise” star and the first single, “TAG 'You It,’” dropped Friday featuring Too $hort and DJ Wino.

The raunchy single's video — that begins with Coolio and Too $hort in a boxing ring as various women gyrate around them — marks the last piece of visual content Coolio appeared in before his death from cardiac arrest on Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59.

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for his song “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise” and was played constantly on MTV.

The rapper would never again have a song nearly as big as “Gangsta’s Paradise,” but had subsequent hits with “Fantastic Voyage” in 1994, “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” in 1996 and 1997’s “C U When U Get There,” cementing him in the history of the 90s.

His career album sales totaled 4.8 million, with 978 million on-demand streams of his songs, according to Luminate. He would be nominated for six Grammys overall before his death.