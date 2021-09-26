Powerball announces winning numbers for $500M+ drawing

The odds of winning the jackpot are nearly one in 300 million.

WASHINGTON — The winning numbers for Saturday's $523 million jackpot were 22-23-37-62-63 with the Powerball 19, according to the game's website. The Power Play was 3X. The lump sum payment for Saturday's jackpot is $379 million

The Powerball website says game sales are usually stronger for a Saturday drawing versus a Wednesday drawing, which means the jackpot will be pushed higher on those days. The higher Powerball jackpot combined with a much-lower Mega Million drawing on Friday could drive the final amount even higher.

If no one wins, the next drawing would be on Monday, Sept. 27.

On Tuesday, one Mega Millions sold in New York correctly had all six numbers for an estimated $432 million. If the winner chooses the cash option, it would be worth $315 million.