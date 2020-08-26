President Trump showcases pardon of Nevada man during RNC program

In a video that aired during Tuesday night, Trump said that the story of Jon Ponder is a “beautiful testament to the power of redemption.”

President Donald Trump highlighted the pardon of a Nevada man convicted of bank robbery as part of the second day of programming at the Republican National Convention.

In a video that aired Tuesday night, Trump said that the story of Jon Ponder is a “beautiful testament to the power of redemption.” Ponder now leads a program in Las Vegas that helps former prisoners reenter society, called Hope for Prisoners.

Trump has trumpeted criminal justice reform as part of his outreach to Black and evangelical voters.

The White House released a video of the pardon earlier Tuesday, which showed the president signing the document as Ponder and his wife look on.