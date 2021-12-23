Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share first photo of Lilibet with Archie in Christmas card

The new family photo from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex features a smiling Archie on his dad's lap, while Meghan sits next to them and holds up Lilibet.

The photo was taken this summer by Alexi Lubormirski at the couple's home in California.

In the family photo, a smiling Archie sits on his dad's lap, while Meghan is next to them and holding Lilibet.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in June, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had yet to share a photo of their daughter until now. The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family," the couple wrote on the holiday card.

The couple further explained they are making donations to seven organizations "that honor and protect families–from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

We're grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families to the US. This generous donation will help the transition of families into new communities. https://t.co/vBKyU92YoF pic.twitter.com/H0DqCvJuZd — Team Rubicon (@TeamRubicon) December 23, 2021

"Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili."

Meghan and Harry announced in early 2020 that they would be stepping away from their royal duties, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Despite leaving royal duties, Harry’s place in the order of succession to the throne remains. The first seven places remain unchanged: Prince Charles; Prince William; William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Prince Harry, and his son, Archie.

Lilibet’s birth moved Prince Andrew, who was born second in line in 1960, down to ninth place.