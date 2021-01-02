Police identify 1 killed at Wisconsin mall, search for teen

Authorities respond to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, after two people were shot.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Police in a northern Wisconsin town identified late Sunday a person shot and killed at a mall and said they were looking for a teenager in connection to the shooting.

Jovanni J. Frausto, 19, died as a result of the gunfire that erupted around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Police Officer Travis Waas said in a statement. A second person who was also shot went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

A 17-year-old who police believed to be armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to the case.

Police also said this was believed to be a targeted shooting.

Photos from the scene showed officers, some in tactical gear, staging outside the mall and what appeared to be customers walking out with their hands in the air.

Haylie Mirr, who works at a mall restaurant called Box Lunch, said she didn't know anything about the shooting, but said: “People just started running. We just locked the doors, and we had four customers in the store, we brought them to our back room.”

They waited at least three hours for the all-clear.

#BREAKING At the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, very active situation right now. Dozens of law enforcement on scene right now. Be sure to tune into @NBC26 till the end of the newscast as I’ll have another live report coming up shortly. Police advise staying away from the area! pic.twitter.com/Agv2gkLo9p — Valerie Mia Juarez (@ValerieJuarezTV) January 31, 2021

Police said they were interviewing witnesses and following leads. No motive was immediately released.

It was the second recent mall shooting in Wisconsin. In November, eight people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a mall in Wauwatosa, in suburban Milwaukee. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged.