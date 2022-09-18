Queen Elizabeth II to be laid to rest Monday: What to know

Here's what to know about the queen's funeral Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONDON, UK — Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest Monday in a full day of funeral proceedings, capping more than a week of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The late queen's coffin will continue lying in state in Westminster Hall until early Monday morning, when it will be moved in procession to nearby Westminster Abbey on a gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors.

The funeral, which begins Monday at 6 a.m. Eastern, will be attended by 2,000 guests. President Joe Biden and various other heads of state will attend, making it the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. In a statement after Elizabeth's death, Biden called her "a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy" who strengthened ties between her country and the U.S.

Monday has been declared a public holiday in the United Kingdom, and the funeral will be broadcast to a huge television audience worldwide and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the country.

According to the BBC, Elizabeth's funeral will be the first held for a monarch in the historic Abbey since the 18th century, though her mother's was held there in 2002.

After the ceremony, people across the United Kingdom will observe two minutes of silence to pay their respects.

Elizabeth's coffin will be carried through the historic heart of London, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace on a horse-drawn gun carriage with King Charles III and other royals walking behind.

From London, the queen's coffin will then be driven in the state hearse to Windsor for a committal service at St. George's Chapel near Windsor Castle, attended by 800 people, including members of the queen's household and Windsor estate staff.

At the end of the service, the coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault. The sovereign’s piper will play a lament, the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing and the congregation will sing “God Save The King.”

Members of the royal family will then hold a private burial service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the queen will be interred with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at 99.