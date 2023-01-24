Razzie Awards: 'Blonde,' 'Morbius,' Tom Hanks picked among 2022's worst

Just like many non-parody awards shows, the Razzie nominations were not without controversy.

Awards season is in full swing — but while the Academy Awards honor the best films and performers, the Razzie Awards are gearing up to honor the "worst."

Leading the pack for the Golden Raspberry Awards nominations this year was Netflix's "Blonde," a controversial, fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas. De Armas wasn't up for the worst actress honor, but the film racked up eight nominations from worst picture to worst screenplay.

Perhaps even less surprising after a box office disaster and a sea of viral memes: Marvel's "Morbius" earned five nominations, including worst picture and a worst actor nod for Jared Leto. Machine Gun Kelly's "Good Mourning" racked up seven nominations and "Disney's Pinocchio" got six.

Tom Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner, was nominated for both worst actor ("Disney's Pinocchio") and worst supporting actor ("Elvis") — the Razzies panned that performance as "latex-laden" and "ludicrously accented."

A past Bruce-Willis-specific category did not return for 2023 after the actor's family revealed he was struggling with aphasia, which was impacting his cognitive abilities. Previously, the parody awards show had created a "worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie" category.

"If someone's medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie," the parody awards show said in a March 2022 statement rescinding the award.

“...If you thought the Razzies would decide to be less mean-spirited this time around, think again,” wrote Variety’s Ethan Shanfeld of Armstrong's nomination.

“The [Razzies] are already mean-spirited & classless, but to nominate a kid is just repulsive & wrong,” wrote child actor Julian Hilliard on Twitter. "Why put a kid at risk of increased bullying or worse?"

Here's a look at this year's nominees.

LIST: 2023 Razzie Awards nominations

Worst picture

"Blonde"

"Disney’s Pinocchio"

"Good Mourning"

"The King’s Daughter"

"Morbius"

Worst actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) "Good Mourning"

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) "Marmaduke"

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) "Disney’s Pinocchio"

Jared Leto "Morbius"

Sylvester Stallone "Samaritan"

Worst actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, "Firestarter"

Bryce Dallas Howard, "Jurassic Park: Dominion"

Diane Keaton, "Mack & Rita"

Kaya Scodelario, "The King’s Daughter"

Alicia Silverstone, "The Requin"

Worst "remake/rip-off/sequel"

"Blonde"

Both "365 Days" sequels: "365 Days: This Day" and "The Next 365 Days"

"Disney’s Pinocchio"

"Firestarter"

"Jurassic World: Dominion"

Worst supporting actress

Adria Arjona, "Morbius"

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) "Disney’s Pinocchio"

Penelope Cruz, "The 355"

Bingbing Fan, "The 355" & "The King’s Daughter"

Mira Sorvino, "Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend"

Worst supporting actor

Pete Davidson, "Good Mourning"

Tom Hanks, "Elvis"

Xavier Samuel, "Blonde"

Mod Sun, "Good Mourning"

Evan Williams, "Blonde"

Worst screen couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, "Good Mourning"

"Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene," "Blonde"

"Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)," "Elvis"

"Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women," "Blonde"

The two "365 Days" sequels

Worst director

Judd Apatow, "The Bubble"

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, "Good Mourning"

Andrew Dominik, "Blonde"

Daniel Espinosa, "Morbius"

Robert Zemeckis, "Disney’s Pinocchio"

Worst screenplay