Razzie nominees: '365 Days,' 'Dolittle' top nominations celebrating year's worst movies

The Oscar nominations will be revealed on Monday morning. But first, the Razzie Awards have unveiled its list of nominees celebrating the worst films of the year.

WASHINGTON — While the Oscars will soon celebrate 2020's best films, the Razzies are highlighting the movies from the past year that Hollywood would rather forget.

The Razzie Awards, also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, celebrates the worst films of the year.

Topping the nominations list this year is the "Dolittle" remake, starring Robert Downey Jr., and the Polish film "365 Days." Both movies received six Razzie nominations.

Other Worst Picture nominees include Sia's "Music," "Fantasy Island" and "Absolute Proof," a movie from My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell about unfounded claims of election fraud.

The Razzies revealed the nominees Thursday night for Worst Picture, Worst Actor and Worst Actress. The full nominations list was announced on Friday morning.

Glenn Close was nominated for worst supporting actress for "Hillbilly Elegy," but could wind up receiving an Oscar nomination for that same role. If that happens, according to the BBC, it'd be only the third time an actor has been nominated for both an Oscar and a Razzie for the same role

Full list of Razzie nominations

Worst Picture

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Worst Actor

Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle

Mike Lindell (“My Pillow” CEO) - Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone - 365 Days

Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween

David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted and Roald Dahl's The Witches

Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island

Maggie Q - Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler - Music

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As "Himself") Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film

Shia LeBeouf - The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar - Iron Mask

Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani - Borat Subsequent Movie-Film

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent – Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Charles Band - All 3 "Barbie & Kendra" movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music

Worst Screenplay

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid