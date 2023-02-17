PepsiCo recalls over 25,000 Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino bottles

The chilled coffee drinks were distributed nationwide.

WASHINGTON — More than 25,000 cases of bottled Starbucks drinks are being recalled because they possibly contain glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

PepsiCo, which distributes the coffee giant's bottled coffee drinks, issued a voluntary recall for the 13.7 fluid ounce bottles of "Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla Chilled Coffee Drink." The 12-bottle cases were distributed and sold nationwide.

The affected products have best by dates of Mar. 8, May 29, Jun. 4 and Jun. 10, according to the report. The FDA does not yet have a release on the recall.