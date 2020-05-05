Reports: New York attorney general investigated NBC News misconduct claims

The investigation includes NBC News chief Andrew Lack and former 'Hardball' host Chris Matthews. Former 'Today' host Megyn Kelly has provided testimony.

The New York Attorney General's office launched an investigation last year into allegations of sexual harassment at NBC News, according to reports by Variety and the New York Post.

Variety reported Tuesday that the investigation includes multiple executives and talent including NBC News chief Andrew Lack and former "Hardball" host Chris Matthews.

The reports come one day after NBC Universal's CEO announced that the 72-year-old Lack would be leaving by the end of the month.

Chris Matthews abruptly announced his retirement from MSNBC and NBC News in early March. At the time of his retirement, Matthews apologized for comments he had previously made to women.

According to Variety, former "Today" host Megyn Kelly has cooperated in the investigation and has provided testimony.

The attorney general's civil division is reportedly looking into allegations of gender discrimination and retaliation against employees who spoke up to human resources or outside media about sexual harassment at NBC.

The New York Post reports that the probe began after "Today" co-host Matt Lauer was fired in 2017 over sexual harassment allegations.

An NBCUniversal spokesperson told Variety that they "are not aware of any inquiry."

In addition to Kelly, former NBC News anchor Linda Vester who accused Tom Brokaw of misconduct and Lauer accuser Addie Zinone have also been interviewed by the New York attorney general's office, according to Variety.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday, former NBC News producer Rich McHugh said he was aware of reports that the New York attorney general's office was looking in to NBC's sexual abuse claims.

"We’re not sure if it could lead to anything criminal, but I do know they have been looking into this and interviewing employees over a number of months," McHugh said on the Fox News show.