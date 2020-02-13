Rick Moranis returning to acting for 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' sequel

It will be Rick Moranis' first big screen role in more than 25 years.

Rick Moranis is reportedly coming back to the big screen with a sequel in the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" series. It will be his first theatrical role in over a quarter-century.

Multiple reports, including from Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, indicate the new movie will simply be called "Shrunk." Josh Gad will reportedly play Moranis' son.

It will be the fourth film in the series following "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989), "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid" (1992) and the straight-to-video "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves" (1997).

Moranis played Wayne Szalinski, a scientist whose kids stumble upon his discovery of how to shrink things.

Gad confirmed the news and tweeted that "Rick Moranis is back and I (and clearly a lot of other people) could not be happier."

While the 1997 film was his last movie role until now, Moranis, 66, has not appeared on the big screen since "Little Giants" in 1994.

In a 2015 feature by The Hollywood Reporter, Moranis explained he had not retired, but stepped away from acting in 1997 after his wife, Ann, died of breast cancer. He wanted to focus on raising his two kids.