Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky: Reports

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now parents of two.

LOS ANGELES — Rihanna has given birth to her second child with partner A$AP Rocky, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The child's name and gender haven't been confirmed. TMZ was the first to report the news.

The superstars welcomed their first child, a baby boy named RZA, 15 months ago. Rihanna shocked fans during her Super Bowl LVII performance in February by revealing her baby bump under a fitted jumpsuit. A representative later confirmed the pregnancy after her performance. Rihanna's halftime show averaged 118.7 million viewers, making it the second-most watched in Super Bowl history.

The nine-time Grammy winner opened up about her career and personal life in an in-depth interview with British Vogue that was published in February, calling motherhood "legendary."

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she said, adding that she and A$AP are "best friends with a baby."

The "Umbrella" singer added that having a child emboldened her to accept the offer to perform at the Super Bowl, even while postpartum.

“It’s this knowing that you can do anything,” Rihanna said in the interview. “What the heck am I thinking? But you’re geeked on a challenge like that because you know what your body just did. You feel this sense of ‘Nothing is impossible.’”

She performed while pregnant again at the Oscars, singing her song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The 35-year-old singer hasn't released a new album since 2016, but said she wants to release new music this year.