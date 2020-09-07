Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

The Rolling Stones album, coming out on Sept. 4, will feature a four-disc CD and vinyl box set edition with 10 bonus tracks.

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

In April, the 'Satisfaction' rockers released their first original music since 2012, the reggae-tinged single 'Living In A Ghost Town', which they worked on last year and completed while in isolation amid the global health crisis.

Mick Jagger said in a statement that the band was, "recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we're living in right now. We've worked on it in isolation. And here it is.''

"'We cut this track well over a year ago in LA for a new album, an ongoing thing," Keith Richards said in a statement. He added that the coronavirus pandemic caused some setbacks.

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”

Diana Kunst, who has worked on videos for the likes of Madonna, A$AP Rocky, James Blake and Rosalia, has helmed the promo.