FDA: Romaine sold in 15 states voluntarily recalled over E. coli risk

WASHINGTON — Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall Saturday on organic romaine hearts due to possible health risk from E. coli.

The recalled products are Dole Organic Romaine Hearts 3pk (UPC 0-71430-90061-1), combined English/French packaging, with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20, and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts (UPC 7-11535-50201-2), with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20.

The recalled items were sold in Arizona, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota and Virginia.

However, the Food and Drug Administration said the products were harvested and packed nearly 4 weeks ago and should no longer be in circulation.

The FDA added that Dole Fresh Vegetables has been coordinating closely with regulatory officials, and no illnesses have been tied to the recall.

The recall was issued after an isolated instance where a package of Dole Organic Romaine Hearts – 3pk had a positive result for pathogenic non-O157 E.coli STEC in a routine sample collected at a retail store by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The FDA said there's no indication that this "positive result is related to any illnesses nor consumer complaints and it is not associated with the strains connected to the ongoing outbreaks currently under regulatory investigation."

Dole is asking consumers who have any remaining product with these UPC codes and Harvested-On dates should not consume it, but rather throw it away. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.