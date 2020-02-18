Ryan Newman taken to hospital after scary crash ends Daytona 500

Ryan Newman was wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.

Hamlin beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history, but the win for Joe Gibbs Racing came as Newman was wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.

As the broadcast came to a close by the top of the 8 p.m. hour on the east coast, announcers on Fox revealed that Newman had been taken to the hospital.

After the race had finished, crews were working to remove Newman from his car after not receiving a response on his car radio. Drivers wished Newman the best as they waited for word on this condition, speaking to the press on the side of the race track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted his support for Newman writing, "Big prayers."